'I think the heavens are crying and accompanying us in our sadness': Families visit cemeteries amid severe weather in D-FW Memorial Day

"I loved being in love with him. I'm still very much in love with him," said Maria Reynold-Diaz. Her husband John Diaz had served in the military for 28 years.

DALLAS — The storms rolled through on Monday, forcing many local Memorial Day events to either move or be cancelled. But that did not stop many families from coming to the DFW National Cemetery to pay respects.

"I think the heavens are crying and accompanying us in our sadness," said Maria Reynolds-Diaz.

Reynolds-Diaz stood by her late husband's gravestone on Monday afternoon. Her husband John Diaz had served in the military for 28 years. She wouldn't miss this chance to talk with him, regardless of the weather.

Earlena Hume and her family visited three cemeteries for the three veterans in their family on Monday. They first drove to Oklahoma and finished their day at DFW National Cemetery. As a part of family tradition, they've brought a handful of coins to place at graves.

Hume searched out those killed in action in the Persian Gulf War, because her husband served in that war too.

"[Pennies] signify we came to visit. Today is our third visit to a cemetery. The immeasurable price they paid and we paid this small little price just to be here," said Hume.

Events across DFW were cancelled or moved. For example, the Memorial Day Parks Concert at Flag Pole Hill was moved to the Meyerson Symphony Center due to inclement weather. But the rain did not stop families from showing up Monday.

"They made it through a lot worse than this," Hume said, comparing the sacrifice of being in the rain versus serving and dying for country.