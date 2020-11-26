Families go virtual for Thanksgiving 2020

Some families in the DFW area aren't doing a traditional gathering. Instead, they're using tools like Zoom to connect with their families on Thanksgiving.

DALLAS — Thanksgiving is often a time for family reunions. But in 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some families decided to cancel their traditional gatherings.

"It's a different type of tradition this year," said Monica Williamson. She lives in Plano. She and her family are meeting on Zoom to celebrate the holiday. "My brother who has to work in person will be quarantined in Carrollton; my parents in Desoto."

Williamson says her family is concerned about the virus. Her parents are elderly and in the high-risk category. She doesn't want to put them at risk for COVID-19.

It's the same for Michelle Kirkland and her husband in Dallas. On Wednesday night, they did a Zoom gathering with her side of the family across the country. On Thursday, they're doing the same with her husband's side of the family, not far away in Carrollton.

"Not the best Thanksgiving, but that's okay because it's so much worse for many people," said Kirkland. She is thinking of the 260,000 people who died from COVID-19 this year. She is thinking of their families. "When I think about the holidays this year, it's kind of solemn."