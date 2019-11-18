Alan Jackson is going to be chasin' that neon rainbow all the way to Fort Worth in February.

Dickies Arena will play host to the Country Music Hall of Famer on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Tickets for the concert will start at $39.99.

Jackson will play many of his classic hits like 'Here in the Real World,' 'Chattahoochee,' 'Drive,' 'It's Five O'Clock Somewhere,' according to officials at Dickies Arena.

The concert will start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets to see Jackson go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m., a tweet from Dickies Arena said Monday.

For more information on the concert, click here.