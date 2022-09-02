Fallout continues across DPD over controversial challenge coin

Days after blasting an officer's challenge coin design that had racially offensive images, the Black Police Association says it was sent a troubling email.

DALLAS — Just two days after the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas called out a white Dallas Police officer over a controversial design on a challenge coin, the drama behind that coin is escalating.

“We received an email here at the BPA,” said Terrance Hopkins, President of the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas.

Hopkins believes the email was sent by another officer.

In it, the unidentified person wrote, “Is this the way people inn the black community are viewed? Answer, HELL YES it is (down in those sections).”

”Well, the problem is, again, we are public servants. We serve the public. That includes everybody. That is supposed to be done fairly and without bias,” Hopkins said.

The person who wrote the email is referring to the images in a challenge coin that was designed and offered up for distribution and sale to Dallas Police Association members. The coin was designed to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Dallas Police Department’s South Central Patrol Division.

The coin included images of a dough boy, or common street reference for drug dealers. It had gold teeth. He was holding a stack of cash in one hand, and an assault rifle in the other. There was a flashy car with big rims, opposite a black and white patrol car. The name Big “T” Plaza is written across the coin. That’s a popular indoor flea market in Southern Dallas. The beat codes for neighborhoods in that area are also on the backside of the coin.

The email said, “If you work a beat in SC, You know damn well that IS the CULTURE. Gang Bangers and Hood Rats.” The writer added, “You want white people to see black people in a different light, then CHANGE YOUR CULTURE.”

Hopkins, Chief Eddie Garcia, other police officers, and community members believe that type of expressed bias has no place on the force.

“When somebody shows this type of bias, that should be alarming to any citizen. It doesn’t matter what race they are,” Hopkins explained.

The officer who designed the challenge coin is on administrative leave. Now, an investigation is underway into the person who sent the email to the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas.