North Texas priest says faith leaders should be 'voice of stability' in Sunday sermon following Roe v. Wade overturn

Father Cargo of St. Joseph Catholic Church expects most faith leaders to address the ruling on Sunday. He says the focus now should be on helping mothers in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Texas has often been described as the "buckle" of the Bible Belt. And on a historic day when Roe v. Wade was overturned, there was no shortage of sentiment from the faith community.

WFAA sat down with Father Jason Cargo of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richardson. He, like hundreds, maybe even thousands, of pastors and priests across the nation, will have to decide how to approach this topic of the ruling at the pulpit on Sunday.

"We've made it a political issue, but really, this is a life issue," said Cargo. The priest is also with a group called the Catholic Pro-Life Community. Cargo echoes the church's feelings that this is a good step.

Bishop Edward Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas wrote in a statement, "Since 1973, we have prayed and marched for the right to life. We are grateful that this day has come and give thanks to God for the gift of life. Let us continue to pray that all will come to acknowledge this sacred right to life."

The majority of the North Texas faith community applauded the Supreme Court decision. Many Sunday sermons will speak of the moment.

But Cargo says in a time of polarization and frustration pastors should be the "voice of stability."

"The people in the pew that have made the choice of abortion and how they can help them heal with their language and words," the priest said.

Cargo says the focus now should be on helping mothers in need. He encourages the faithful to redirect their efforts in helping causes and non-profits and Catholic groups that help "mothers in need."

He says Friday was not a victory. The pastor says that is the wrong word for this moment.

He encourages the faithful and pastors and priests to use the "language of forgiveness" and be keen to listen and understand people who are on the opposite side of the "right to life" issue.