Here's a sneak peek at the newest renderings of Community Park at Fair Park

This "park within a park" concept transforms the largest parking lot on the campus into a 14-acre natural Blackland Prairie.

DALLAS — Fair Park officials on Thursday released early renderings for the new "Community Park."

The Community Park is part of the $85 million Fair Park Your Park Capital Campaign launched in spring 2021.

This "park within a park" concept would transform the largest parking lot on the campus into a 14-acre natural Blackland Prairie, officials said in a press release. The Community Park will also have over one acre of playgrounds and play features dispersed across the site.

“We challenged Studio-MLA and this design team to embrace a 360-degree approach to this plan,” said Darren L. James, Chairman and President of Fair Park First. “We do not see the park as having one front entrance. We see it interacting with all four sides in different ways. Then, once you enter the park, we want to provide a different experience with all the elements that are inviting you to move across the space.”

Here is a look at the renderings of the new park:

Primary access to the Community Park will be through walking, biking and drving a vehicle.

The Community Park design will include extensive streetscape improvements along Pennsylvania Avenue, Exposition Avenue, Lagow Street, and Fitzhugh Avenue to ensure there is equitable access to all modes of transportation, according to the project's website.

A parking lot will also be provided on-site that will be open year-round to Community Park users.