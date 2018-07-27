ALLEN HIGH SCHOOL -- Each year in Texas, the amount of football teams, leagues, and schools grows, but the thing you cannot play without keeps on shrinking.

Football officials are disappearing at an increasing rate.

“We are constantly fighting the battle of not having officials,” said Michael Fitch, the executive director for the Texas Association of Sports Officials. Across the state, TASO is down nearly 1000 officials from when last season finished.

Last week, TASO held their annual convention at Allen High School for officials to buy their striped shirts, study up on the rules, and attend workshops to sharpen their mechanics. Officiating the game correctly is an investment of time often unappreciated by those in the crowd.

“I am only home Tuesday and Wednesday nights during the football season,“ said ninth year official Xavier Velasquez. “It is a hobby but it is a very taxing hobby.”

Even at the younger levels, football in Texas has become more wide-open and spread out making it difficult for some officials to keep up with the physical demands of the job. But Fitch said the other thing leading to the decline is increasingly aggressive parents and spectators.

“Our society has lost respect for authority figures like police officers and law enforcement,” Fitch said. “I am not putting us in the category of those who put their lives on the line everyday, but I think it is symptomatic.

But TASO and the Dallas Football Officials Association are hoping to recruit new referees by emphasizing the excitement and thrill that comes with officiating.

“You are in the game, you are closer than the coaches, the adrenaline rush is there. It is the closest you can be to playing,” said official Ryan McLemore.

The shortage also means new officials can find themselves in bigger games faster. Typically, rookie referees start doing middle school games or lower for a few seasons before moving up to varsity high school games. McLemore said that timeframe has now been fast-tracked and sometimes new officials are working varsity games within a couple of years.

Chip Gordon is a rookie who relishes the opportunity to give back to the game he loves and even provide teaching moments most associate with coaching instead of officiating.

“It is not about the parents, it is about the kids,” said Gordon. “It is more about teaching them how to play the game safely and preparing them for the next level.”

The keynote speaker at the convention was Mike Pereira, the former Vice President of Officiating for the National Football League who now provides analysis of rules and referee calls on NFL television broadcasts.

“To put your rear end on the line and commit to officiating is a special thing,” Pereira told the attendees.

Pereira told the story of how he got involved in officiating at a young age and how it unexpectedly became his lifelong passion. Though it is often easy and cliché to criticize officials, he hopes players, fans, and coaches realize the amount of work and commitment it takes to wear the stripes.

“There is not game without officials,” he said. “They are some of the best people associated with athletics in general.”

According to the DFOA website, officials are paid between $45 and $55 for every sub-varsity game and $65 to $180 for every Varsity game.

The DFOA is still trying to recruit officials for the upcoming season. Information on how you can get started is on the Dallas Football Officials Association website.

