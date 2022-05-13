FAA awards $608M to 441 airports in 46 states, but no Texas airports yet

The Federal Aviation Administration said there was "no specific reason" why Texas was one of four states that missed out on grant funding for safety improvements.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Federal Aviation Administration is spending billions of dollars to help fund safety improvements at hundreds of airports all over the country -- or at least most of the country. Texas was one of just four states that did not receive any of the $608 million in grant money the FAA awarded this week.

Hawaii, New Mexico and West Virginia joined Texas as the only states failing to secure funding for any airport.

"There really is no specific reason," explained FAA Southwest Region Director Ignacio Flores. "There are several variables that go into place. As far as airports getting grants in different rounds, again there's no specific reason that that happened."

Colorado led all states in funding, receiving $55.4 million, including nearly $22.8 million for Denver International Airport. Denver is actually the largest airport in the United States by size, although Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest.

Colorado - $55,356,692 Washington - $38,684,579 Arizona - $36,578,565 Florida - $34,730,687 Kansas - $25,614,160

Two U.S. territories also got money during this round of funding, including American Samoa which received $18.8 million to improve the runway at Pago Pago International Airport.

The FAA says the $608 million represents just the first round of what will eventually be $3.2 billion in safety improvement grants. Flores said Texas airports could still get grant money in future rounds.

"We have applications and they're competing for funds, so more than likely we will have some airports from Texas competing for future rounds."

Flores would not say whether any Texas airports applied for grant money during this first round or had applied for future grant money.

The FAA says its Airport Improvement Program grants fund airport infrastructure projects. That includes money to help repair runways and taxiways, as well as airport signage, lighting, and markings.