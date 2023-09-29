Experts explain how to protect your car from thieves participating in the 'Kia Boyz' TikTok challenge

The trend shows how easy it it to steal Kia and Hyundai cars made between 2010 to 2022.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A low-speed chase through Beaumont Thursday afternoon was started after three teenagers took part in a viral TikTok challenge.

Beaumont police told 12News that they believe the car was stolen as part of the 'Kia Boyz' challenge.

"We're thinking they're doing what the 'Kia Boyz' TikTok challenge is, where they are able to get into Kias and Hyundais and pop the steering wheel column of some of the older vehicles,"

There are many ways to protect your car from thieves, but if you do fall victim to the 'Kia Boyz' challenge American Automobile Association (AAA) Texas says the insurance coverage you have makes a big difference.

Older Hyundai and Kia vehicles lack an immobilizer which is an anti-theft device. Once the push start button is broken a USB can be used just like a car key.

"I can take a standard screwdriver, turn it hard enough and break the ignition lock. And without the immobilizer bypass, can add voltage to the starter and ignition, start the car and drive it off. It's as simple as that," said Shady Tree Kustomz Owner Rodney Denton.

Denton said that the cost of repairs can really add up.

"It's not just replacing the steering wheel lock, it's a piece of the column. It's built into the vehicle. So it's not just a lock that you can swap in and out," he said.

Many insurance companies don't cover any damage so it's important to read over the fine print.

AAA wants you to know they'll help insure you.

"A lot of insurance companies came out and said they would not cover these policies for those vehicles between that time period. AAA has come out and said we will cover those policies because we believe it's the right thing to do. And there are thousands of motorists here in Texas that are impacted by this challenge," said AAA Texas Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

433,000 Texans have Kias and Hyundais, according to CARFAX.

Locking your car, wheel locks and having a car alarm can help prevent your car being stolen by thieves.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.