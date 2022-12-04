Execution of John Henry Ramirez, man who killed a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004 has been set

Ramirez is now set to be executed on Oct. 5, anytime after 6 p.m.

The execution date of John Henry Ramirez, the man found to have killed a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004 has been set.

The landmark case only came to resolution four years later when Henry was found guilty of murder.

Ramirez and his legal team recently won a supreme court cause which said that a death row inmate should be allowed to have his pastor to pray out loud and touch him during his execution. However, the recent decision has not kept Ramirez from being executed.

Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone justice to dissent, writing that Ramirez has engaged in repeated litigation tactics to delay his execution and that his current lawsuit is "but the latest iteration in an 18-year pattern of evasion."

Ramirez is now set to be executed on Oct. 5, anytime after 6 p.m., and will be put to death by lethal injection.

