UPDATE: Former Dallas Maverick Cedric Ceballos says he is COVID-19 free but still can't breathe or walk

"I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet," Ceballos said in a tweet on Monday.

DALLAS — Former NBA player Cedric Ceballos, who played for the Dallas Mavericks from 1998 to 2000, said in a tweet Monday he is COVID-19 free but still has bad lingering symptoms.

Ceballos, 52, explained in the tweet that he can't breathe, walk or "function on my own yet."

Last week, Ceballos revealed he was battling COVID-19 while in a hospital's intensive care unit. He said he had been in the ICU for 10 days at the time of his tweet, which showed him wearing an oxygen mask.

In Monday morning's tweet, he was pictured outside without any healthcare equipment.

"I am COVID-19 free, thank you so very much for your prayers and well wishes to help me with that," he said. "I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet."

Hello family and friends, giving a UPDATE on my health situation….. I am COVID-19 free, thank you so very much for your prayers and well wishes to help me with that. I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet………▶️ pic.twitter.com/PoH9cG81Hx — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 13, 2021

Ceballos spent 11 years in the NBA, playing for various teams, including the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. He also has done work as a TV analyst for Fox Sports Southwest covering the Dallas Mavericks.

Ceballos won the Slam Dunk Contest in 1992 and was an NBA All-Star in 1995 while with the Lakers.

His original tweet about his battle with COVID last week garnered attention from players and the NBA itself.

