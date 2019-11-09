An Everman ISD school bus hit a tree near the 6900 block of Sheridan Road in Fort Worth Wednesday, according to MedStar.

Four people with minor injuries were taken to a local hospital, MedStar said. Those four people were the bus driver and three children, MedStar said. Two other children were taken to a hospital by a private vehicle out of caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.