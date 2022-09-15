List: Events celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in North Texas

It kicks off on Sept. 15, a day that marks Independence Day for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

TEXAS, USA — National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15.

The month-long celebration recognizes the contributions of Americans with roots in Spain, Mexico, Central America, South America and the Spanish-speaking nations of the Caribbean.

Right here North Texas, there are several events being held in honor of Hispanic culture:

Arlington

Hispanic Heritage Celebration Featuring Sunny Sauceda at Levitt Pavilion: The free concert event takes place on Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. There will be vendors, foods trucks, and music by San Antonio native and accordion Sunny Sauceda.

Dallas

You can start celebrating Thursday, Sept. 15 at the AT&T Discovery District for the Hispanic Heritage Fiesta. Shop from local Hispanic and Latino vendors and dance to mariachis at 5:30 p.m.

Dallas Carnival Caribbean Festival: The 3-day event starts Thursday, Sept. 15 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18. Don't miss the food, the music, the costumes and parade. Click here for tickets.

Flor, Canto, y Grito Festival: The event celebrating Hispanic heritage with poetry, music, and the ceremonial cry for independence takes place Friday, Sept. 16 at the Latino Cultural Center at 2600 Live Oak Street. Click here for details.

Mexican Independence Day Celebration at Reunion Tower: In celebration of Mexico's Independence Day on Friday, Sept. 16, Reunion Tower is hosting mariachi and folklore group Las Esrellas De Tejas for a performance from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Click here for details.

Latinidad Festival 2022 at Strauss Square: The event takes place at Strauss Square on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.

Move! For Hispanic Heritage Month at Omni Dallas Hotel: Attend one or both movement classes in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. On the schedule, we're featuring a 45-minute HIIT class with Alexis Cavo or a 45min beginner-friendly bachata class with Amanda Alvarez, and live tunes with DJ Honey T!

The first 100 guests will also receive a FREE workout mat from BODYARMOR.

This event takes place Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. (HIIT with Alexis Cavo) and 11 a.m. (Beginner-friendly bachata class with Amanda Alvarez).

Denton

Denton County Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration: The event kicks of Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Denton County Historical Commission. Celebrate with a special musical performance by Mariachi Rosas Divinas. Click here for more.

Fort Worth

¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage at Fort Worth Botanic Garden: The free event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the BRIT Building. You can learn about the history of Quinceañeras, view an introduction of multiple Quinceañera participants, with beautiful ballgowns and accompanied by their chambeláns. Click here for details.

Mexico en la Sangre Cultural Celebration at Cowtown Coliseum: The event kicks off Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Fort Worth Stockyards with a parade, horses, music and more. For ticket information, click here.

Irving

16 de Septiembre Celebration at Texas Lottery Plaza: The free event, for all ages, takes place on Friday, Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to midnight. You can hear four live bands, stop by vendors and more. Click here for details.

Plano