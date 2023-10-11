Nearly 100 people return home after Euless gas leak, says fire department

Officials reported the leak in the area of South Pipeline Road and South Main Street.

EULESS, Texas — Almost a hundred people were evacuated in Euless early Thursday morning due to a natural gas leak in the area.

The fire department said the leak was in the area of South Pipeline Road and South Main Street. The smell of gas was reported to be north of that location.

The Euless Fire Chief said a call about the gas leak came in around 1 a.m. on July 13. The high pressure line is said to be about 6 inches.

Residents had been evacuated from homes near the reported leak. The chief reported 96 people who were evacuated to Cross Life and Hope Church next door.

As of 5:30 a.m., the fire department said residents have been cleared to return home.

