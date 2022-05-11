Person killed by suspect who was eluding officer, Fort Worth police say

Euless police had tried to stop a vehicle that was heading east on Euless Boulevard, but the suspect drove away.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A person died after a driver who was eluding police crashed into their vehicle in Fort Worth late Tuesday night, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Trinity Boulevard and South Main Street, just south of Euless in far northeast Fort Worth.

Euless officers had tried to stop a vehicle that was heading east on Euless Boulevard, but the suspect drove away, police said.

The suspect then crashed into another vehicle on South Main Street, police said. The suspect tried to get away on foot but was arrested by police at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries and died, police said. They have not yet been identified.

More information about the crash was not yet available Wednesday morning. Police were still investigating.