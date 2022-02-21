Hit-and-run incident in Euless leaves victim in critical condition, police say

The victim was hit while walking along the highway and was hospitalized in critical condition, police say.

EULESS, Texas — Authorities in Euless are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a young person in critical condition at a hospital over the weekend, police say.

Police said the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday along Highway 10 near Extra Space Storage at 1204 W. Euless Rd. According to police, a girl who appeared to be between the ages of 13 and 17 was walking when she was struck by a pickup truck.

Police said the vehicle, described as a black or dark-colored Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra extended cab pickup, fled the scene.

According to the police, the victim was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not release her identity.

Police said they've been in contact with a person of interest in the incident but did not release further details.