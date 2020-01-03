A 21-year-old man died Saturday night after being found shot in an apartment complex in Euless, according to Euless police.

Euless police responded to a shooting call Saturday at 9:17 p.m. at the Manchester Apartments on Manchester Drive. They found a 21-year-old man alone in a laundry room suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Baylor Grapevine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Euless Detectives are investigating this man's death. If you have any information in this case, please contact Detective Coffee at 817-685-1535. Persons who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 817-469-TIPS or visit 469tips.com.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.