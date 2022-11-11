ESPN ranks suspended Duncanville program its No. 1 high school basketball team for 2022-23 season

Of the 25 high schools included in the ESPN article, Duncanville is the only one from Texas.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — On Monday, ESPN ranked the Duncanville High School boys' basketball team as its current No. 1 high school basketball team in the nation.

Of the 25 high schools included in the article, Duncanville is the only one from Texas. California had the most schools with six.

This comes amid multiple violations involving both the boys' and girls' basketball teams.

Duncanville boys' basketball team announced in November the team would be opting out of University Interscholastic League postseason play for the upcoming season.

Earlier in November, the Duncanville boys' basketball team had its 2022 Class 6A state championship stripped, and the girls' team was banned from the current season's playoffs.

The UIL's state executive committee also suspended both the boys' coach, David Peavy, and the girls' coach, LeJeanna Howard, for a year each over the violations.

Soon after this punishment, the Duncanville Independent School District's superintendent announced new reassignments for athletics officials.

"This change in leadership is the first of a multi-step plan to strengthen our athletic programs and our national reputation as a powerhouse athletics organization," Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith said in a statement in November.

