Rising temperatures this weekend could put strain on Texas power grid

ERCOT is bracing for a weekend of rising temperatures.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Energy are warning of a strain on the power grid this weekend weekend across the state of Texas.

There are concerns of near all-time high demand for the month of May. Experts are worried some of the state's thermal plants may be offline due to maintenance. But ERCOT says they're asking plants to postpone scheduled maintenance so that they'll be ready for the demand.

KHOU 11 reached out to ERCOT about their readiness and they sent us the following statement.

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is anticipating extreme hot weather in the region Friday, May 6 through Monday, May 9 and may experience larger than normal demand for power.

ERCOT will deploy all the tools available to us to manage the grid reliably. ERCOT is coordinating closely with the Public Utility Commission, generation resource owners and transmission utilities to ensure they are prepared for the extreme heat. ERCOT has asked power plants across the region to postpone planned outages and to return from outages already in progress in order to serve Texans this weekend. At this time, ERCOT projects there will be sufficient generation to meet this high demand for electricity.”

You can monitor the grid conditions through ERCOT’s digital dashboard.

This is a real-time look at supply of power and demand, as reported by ERCOT. It also shows projected supply and demand, based on forecast.

ERCOT is tracking the state of the grid, as well as the state of the operating reserve.