ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy Friday

DALLAS — The extreme Texas heat isn't letting up, prompting the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to once again ask residents to conserve energy from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

ERCOT officials said they expect the Texas power grid to have lower operating reserves through the weekend, but they did not issue any conservation requests beyond Friday.

Texas' demand for energy Friday was not yet forecasted to exceed the state's supply; this was not the case Thursday, though there were no widespread issues with the grid's operations.

"Current forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of expected low wind-power generation and high demand," officials said in a news release. "ERCOT will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the day and will keep the public informed through our communications channels."

As part of ERCOT's request to conserve energy, the agency was asking al government agencies, including city and county offices, "to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities."

ERCOT on Thursday asked Texans to conserve energy from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Before ERCOT's ask to conserve energy Thursday, the agency issued a weather watch this week due to the extreme temperatures across Texas. ERCOT on Sunday issued an alert asking Texans to conserve energy for several hours, but the alert expired at 10 p.m. Sunday.

ERCOT said the alert was issued due to extreme temperatures, continued high demand and unexpected loss of thermal generation.