ERCOT warns it may enter emergency conditions Tuesday, asks consumers and businesses to conserve energy

DALLAS — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as ERCOT, is asking Texans to conserve energy Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Officials say they may enter emergency conditions Tuesday due to a combination of high generation outages typical for April and higher-than-forecasted demand.

ERCOT plans to hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m.

“Given the event in February, it is important to note that we do not expect customer outages," said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson in a release. "Rather, this emergency declaration allows us to access tools that will bring supply and demand back into line.”

In February, millions of Texans were left without power during the frigid storm from Feb. 14 through 19. The state's energy grid came within minutes of total collapse, causing major issues, like boil water notices and food scarcity at grocery stores.

State officials said 125 people in Texas died in relation to the February winter storm. Most of the deaths so far have been related to hypothermia, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Joshua Rhodes, a research associate at the University of Texas Energy Institute says about half of the thermal fleet is offline and that the number of outages is pretty high.

"I don’t think the power is going to go out, but it’s a little bit frustrating on a day when 70s and 80s that we would be in this kind of bind," Rhodes said. "If it were pushing 90 in Dallas, Austin and Houston, that would be freakout time. Luckily it’s not so bad that A/C isn’t pushing the grid over."



In February, weather-related problems were the main reason behind the inability of power generators, according to a preliminary report from the state’s power grid operator.

ERCOT found that 54% of the power outage was due to weather-related conditions like freezing lines and ice on wind turbines, and another 26% was due to equipment issues and fuel limitations.

ERCOT reported that the highest problem with the state’s power grid occurred at 8 a.m. on Feb. 16, when the amount of unavailable capacity was 51,173 MW.

Ways to conserve energy:

Change thermostat to 78 degrees, Austin Energy says.

Businesses should minimize energy usage as much as possible.

Lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees.

Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use.

Reduce shower time and avoid baths.

Refrain from using large appliances like a washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher. When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy.