Envision Dallas to hire 50 people who are blind or visually impaired to make military trousers

A two-year contract has been signed with Envision Dallas and Defense Logistics Agency to produce more than 280,000 Army Combat Uniform trousers.

DALLAS — Envision Dallas, a nonprofit that gives opportunities to people who are blind or visually impaired, is growing its team.

They recently signed a two-year contract at nearly $14 million with Defense Logistics Agency.

Envision Dallas will create 50 new jobs for people who are blind or visually impaired in North Texas to produce more than 280,000 Army Combat Uniform (ACU) trousers. The ACU trouser is an official military garment approved for active duty use by the United States Army and Air Force.

Keela Alonzo, an employee with Envision Dallas, will be joining the project. She's currently being trained, and her main job will be sewing the cuffs of the trousers to precision.

Alonzo said an opportunity like this is rare to find. She moved to North Texas more than a year ago for her career at Envision Dallas. "People that are blind, it's really hard for us to get jobs," she said.

Alonzo was born without corneas. She had two cornea transplants as a child. She was also diagnosed with an eye disorder called Peter's Anomaly, which led to glaucoma. "When I was 18, I was like 'I'm done with this,' and I just want prosthetics because I didn't want to have to deal with it. I didn't have any sight left," said Alonzo. She wanted to be pain-free and made her decision.

She said she's often felt rejection and judgement, being told she can't be hired because she is blind. Alonzo will never be told that at Envision Dallas.

David Stupay, managing director at Envision Dallas, said their goal is to give more opportunities to people who are blind or visually impaired. Currently, Envision Dallas employs 210 people. About 80% of their staff are blind or visually impaired.

Stupay said, "There are 150,000 people in North Texas who are blind or visually impaired, and 70% of them are unemployed."