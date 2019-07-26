All good things must come to an end. The very pleasant weather we have enjoyed for most of this week will slowly come to an end this weekend.

Temperatures will be on the rise, and the humidity will go up as well. By early next week, it will be back to typical heat and humidity for this point in the summer.

So enjoy the nice weather on Friday!

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, but humidity will stay low again. Overall, it's a great Friday!

WFAA

This weekend really won't be that bad. Temperatures will still be below normal, but it won't be as nice as the past several days. Mainly because dew points (how we measure humidity) will be on the rise this weekend. You'll notice Saturday being a little muggier, and then Sunday will definitely be more humid.

WFAA

With the increase in humidity, the heat index will return as well. Since temps won't be the worst, the heat index on Sunday will only be in the upper 90s to low triple digits.

There is also a chance for a stray shower or storm, but most places will be dry. Coverage will be low, but a little more favored in eastern and southeastern North Texas.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 91.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and milder. Winds: SE 5-10. Low: 72.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny a little more humid. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 93.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and muggier. Winds: SE 5-10. Low: 75.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 95.

Remember to download the WFAA app to check one of our dozens of local radars near you as well as the latest forecast, cameras and current conditions.

Check Weather Alerts here.