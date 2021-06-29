Out of town this holiday weekend? Experts recommend conserving energy before leaving

Limiting energy while you're away from home will save you money while helping protect the Texas power grid.

AUSTIN, Texas — As people get ready to travel for the holiday weekend and make plans away from home this summer, energy experts are asking everyone to add energy conservation to their to-do list before heading out the door.

Taking these steps will help protect the state electric grid and lower consumers' electric bills:

Turn lights off and lower your window shades to prevent the sun from heating up your home

Unplug nonessential appliances and electronics like microwaves and TVs. Essential items like refrigerators should stay plugged in

Turn the thermostat to a higher temperature, about 10 degrees more. This will keep the AC from blowing cold air at full speed

Let your water heater take a vacation too. Switch it to "vacation mode" or turn it off. You may also want to turn off water valves to your dishwasher, sink and washing machine

Some people prefer keeping lights on for security reasons while they're away. Instead of keeping them on the entire time, energy experts recommend considering a light timer.

"These are actually highly efficient and can actually sense the lighting or lack thereof to address those security concerns," said Kendra Acosta, media affairs and communications strategist with Pedernales Electric Cooperative, Inc. (PEC).

Once these steps are checked off the to-do list, PEC recommends testing the fire alarm too, just to be safe.

While the Electric Reliability Council of Texas' (ERCOT) grid is currently fully operational, just a few weeks ago, Texans were urged to conserve energy in extremely high temperatures when power generators went offline. Acosta said following these tips when heading out of town will help keep the power on for Texans.