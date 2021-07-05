Dallas police issue endangered missing person alert for missing 31-year-old man

Call Dallas police at 214-671-4268 if you have information about his whereabouts.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The above video about AMBER Alerts is from an earlier story.

The Dallas Police Department has issued an endangered missing person alert for Harry Berkman.

Dallas police say Berkman, who has been diagnosed with autism, was last seen walking on foot in the 2800 block of Painted Trail in Dallas around 8:45 a.m. on Monday. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket, khaki pants, and flip-flops, carrying two blue reusable bags.

Police describe Berkman, 31, as 5-feet-5-inches tall, 135 pounds in weight, with black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials said they believe Berkman’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Berkman is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268 or call 911.

A missing person of any age with an intellectual disability (autism, development disorders, etc.) may qualify for the Endangered Missing Persons alert, which was created in 2011 when Texas AMBER Alert legislation was updated.

Authorities can activate this alert if it meets these criteria:

The individual has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability and/or pervasive development disorder. This includes Asperger's syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, Childhood disintegrative disorder, Rett syndrome.

A written diagnosis from a physician or licensed psychologist in the state of Texas or the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services or Texas Department of Health Services is provided to law enforcement.

The disappearance poses a credible threat to the individual’s health and safety.

The request for an Endangered Missing Persons Alert was made within 72 hours of their disappearance.

There is enough information to help locate the individual.