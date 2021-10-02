Farmers Branch police issue Endangered Missing Person Alert for 20-year-old man

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 469-853-9038 or 911.

Farmers Branch police are asking for the public's help in the search for a 20-year-old man they believe could be in danger.

Daniel Anatoly Rhoads was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 3000 block of Glengold Drive in Farmers Branch, according to police. He was wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark pants and black and white shoes at the time.

Rhoads has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and police believe his disappearance poses a threat to his own safety. They issued an endangered missing person alert overnight Wednesday in the search for him.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes, weighs about 120 pounds and is 5 feet 4 inches tall, police said.