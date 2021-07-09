CLEAR Alert issued for missing 21-year-old man from Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill Police say to call 911 if you have any information about Khoryn Williams whereabouts.

CEDAR HILL, Texas — The Cedar Hill Police Department has issued a CLEAR Alert for 21-year-old Khoryn Williams.

Police say Williams left his home on foot around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning. He was last seen wearing red pants, black shirt, black Puma slides with a clean-cut hairstyle.

Police described him as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Police said Williams has been diagnosed with autism and bipolar disorder, and believe he can become aggressive without his medications. Williams has the mindset of a 7-year-old, officials said, and loves SpongeBob and candy.

Officials said he may be wearing a red fanny pack and could become aggressive if the fanny pack is touched.

Anyone with information regarding Williams is asked to call police at 911.

The CLEAR Alert was established in 2019 to bridge the "gap between missing minors and senior citizens." The alert, which helps law enforcement find missing, kidnapped or abducted adults in immediate danger, was named "CLEAR" to honors victims of violence: Cayley Mandadi; D'Lisa Kelley; Erin Castro; Ashanti Billie and the Rest.

Authorities can activate this alert if it meets these criteria:

The missing individual is between 18 to 64 years

A preliminary investigation confirms the adult is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death, or the disappearance is involuntary.

There is enough information to help locate the individual, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the incident.