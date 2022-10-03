Emergency units dealing with large fire in Northwest Dallas

At 10:19 a.m. Thursday, Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to a 911 call for a structure fire at a vacant two-story building at 11505 Anaheim Dr.

A large fire broke out in Northwest Dallas Thursday, causing multiple first responders units to try and get the flames under control.

At 10:19 a.m. Thursday, Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to a 911 call for a structure fire at a vacant two-story building at 11505 Anaheim Dr. This is right near Interstate 635 and Interstate 35 East near Farmers Branch.

The thick smoke coming from the fire could be seen from many of the nearby roads and highways in the area.

Command requested a two-alarm and three-alarm response resulting in about 50-60 firefighters responding to the scene, according to the Dallas-Fire Rescue Department. There have been no injuries reported and no word yet what caused it.