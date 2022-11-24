Elliott, Gallup start strong but 2 Prescott interceptions help Giants lead Cowboys 13-7 at the half

The Cowboys had more total yards than the Giants in the 1st half but two interceptions from QB Dak Prescott helped the Giants hold a 13-7 lead at the half.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys trail the New York Giants 13-7 at halftime during Thursday's Thanksgiving Day matchup.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown two interceptions so far while Giants running back Saquon Barkley picked up his seventh rushing touchdown of the season in the second quarter.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has 61 rushing yards on seven carries while wide receiver Michael Gallup has 63 receiving yards on five catches.

After winning the coin toss before the game, the Cowboys elected to defer and let the Giants start the game with the ball.

On the first offensive play of the game, New York quarterback Daniel Jones hit backup tight end Lawrence Cager for 20 yards. However, the Giants' first drive would end with a punt right after getting into Dallas territory.

The Cowboys had their first offensive drive of the game with 12:46 left in the 1st quarter, with Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott connecting with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on the first two plays.

However, Dallas failed to convert on a 4th and 2 with 11:40 to go in the 1st quarter, giving New York the ball back in Dallas territory.

After a sack from Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong and multiple penalties, the Giants faced a 4th and 32 on the Dallas 39-yard line.

Giants kicker Graham Gano then made a 57-yard field goal to give New York the early 3-0 lead with 9:44 to go in the 1st quarter.

The Cowboys second drive also ended quickly as Giants backup cornerback Rodarius Williams intercepted Prescott with 7:15 left in the 1st quarter, which was the Cowboys quarterback's fifth interception this season.

More miscommunication - another turnover.

No excuse for it. Get it right. — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) November 24, 2022

Towards the end of the 1st quarter, after Dallas got the ball back, Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup came up big as he caught three straight passes from Prescott—two of which came on 3rd down. Dallas got into the red zone right before the 1st quarter ended.

The Cowboys got on the board after running back Ezekiel Elliott ran it up the middle for a six-yard touchdown to finish off an 11-play, 93-yard drive that took 6:03 off the game clock. Dallas led 7-3 with 14:55 left in the 2nd quarter.

Up to this point in the season, Elliott has been averaging only 61 rushing yards per game. After his touchdown early in the 2nd quarter, the 27-year-old already had 57 yards on the ground.

Zeke. Off to a strong start.



6 carries, 57 yards, TD.



Cowboys lead, 7-3. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 24, 2022

With 10:07 left in the 2nd quarter, the Giants came up with the biggest play of the game up to that point after receiver Darius Slayton hauled in a 44-yard reception before running back Saquon Barkley punched it in to give New York a 10-7.

That was Barkley's seventh rushing touchdown of the season, which is tied for the fifth most in the NFL.

Michael Gallup continued to pick up some impressive catches, reaching a season-high five receptions midway through the 2nd quarter.

Gallup’s out here making up for lost time — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 24, 2022

After a slew of penalties from both teams during the Cowboys final offensive drive of the half, the Giants held strong defensively and forced Prescott into throwing another interception.

This is Prescott's second game on the year with two interceptions, with the other time coming in the 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Through the first 10 games of the season, the Giants had a total of two interceptions. New York matched that in the first half against the Cowboys.

Thursday football = bad football.#NFL — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) November 24, 2022

The Giants had one final drive that led to a 47-yard field goal from Gano, putting the score at 13-7 going into halftime.

Dallas will start the second half with the ball and a chance to cut into the current deficit.

The Cowboys came into Thursday's game having won five consecutive games against their NFC East rivals at AT&T Stadium and 11 of the past 12 games against the Giants.

The last time these two teams played each other on Thanksgiving Day was in 1992 when the Cowboys won 30-3.

The Cowboys haven’t played well on Turkey Day over the last 10 years, winning just three times.

The Cowboys and Giants both went into this game holding a 7-3 record, but with Dallas already having a win against them under their belts, a loss to Dallas would give the Cowboys a season sweep and a leg up in any tiebreaker for playoff seeding.