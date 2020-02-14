DALLAS — An elderly woman died in a house fire Friday morning, authorities say.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials say firefighters responded to a structure fire around 5:15 a.m. near the 3800 block of Frank Street.

Heavy flames were coming from the back of the home when firefighters arrived. Once they were able to get the fire under control, they found the body of an elderly woman, according to officials.

Authorities have not publicly released the victim's name or age at this time.

Investigators say no one else was inside the home during the incident and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

