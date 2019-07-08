The family of El Paso shooter Patrick Crusius has issued their first statement Tuesday night on the shooting, according to ABC News.

The statement reads:

Patrick's actions were apparently influenced and informed by people we do not know, and from ideas and beliefs we do not accept or condone. He was raised in a family that taught love, kindness, respect, and tolerance—rejecting all forms of racism, prejudice, hatred, and violence.

We also know that the destruction Patrick did is not limited to the victims and their families. It touches the entire El Paso and Ciudad Juárez communities, the state of Texas and this country.

The selflessness and devotion to total strangers in the face of indescribable suffering is something that we deeply respect and admire.

Crusius' criminal defense attorney Mark Stevens also commented, saying that no court appearances have been scheduled for Crusius at this time, according to ABC News.

On Saturday, Crusius opened fire at an El Paso Walmart, killing 22 people and injuring at least two dozen people.

