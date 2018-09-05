FORT WORTH – Texas Christian University has suspended a dozen students accused of cheating after finding exam materials on an online study tool, the school confirmed to WFAA.

The group of 12 students allegedly found exam questions on Quizlet, an “online learning community” used by millions of students nationwide. It wasn’t clear which courses the students were taking or how long the alleged cheating went on.

An attorney for the students and a TCU spokesperson each said the students were in the process of appealing their suspensions Wednesday.

“We understand that these are serious concerns and are treating them as such, fully engaging the university’s academic conduct policy and its corresponding appeal process,” said Holly Ellman, TCU’s associate director of strategic communication management. “Above all, an academic community requires the highest standards of honor and integrity in all of its participants if it is to fulfill its mission."

Attorney Letty Martinez, who is representing some or all of the suspended students, said the students didn’t know they were studying material that would be on their exam.

Martinez called the suspensions a “knee jerk” reaction and said the students shouldn’t be to blame for current test materials being posted publicly online.

“The ‘cheating’ accusations stem from the professor’s belief that students should notify professors if they recognize exam questions,” Martinez said. “In this modern day, it is incumbent for Universities to adapt to changes in technology and for professors to change their tests.”

TCU’s student-run news site, TCU 360, reported that the allegations span multiple semesters in more than one class.

Quizlet’s website boasts nearly 250 million “study sets” readily available to the public. The company does not condone the posting of test materials on its site.

"Cheating is not learning, and we will continue to fight against this type of content and activity on our site," a Quizlet spokesperson told the Star-Telegram via email.

"Beyond our policies, we take technical measures to find and remove test content. For example, we have built a dedicated tool to make it easy for Quizlet’s users to report test banks and cheating, and Quizlet’s support team prioritizes responses to reports of cheating," Quizlet said.

The potential cheating scandal has apparently been ongoing for weeks. Daxton Stewart, a professor and associate dean in TCU’s journalism school who is also an attorney, wrote in a May 4 tweet that he’d been dealing with the case for “a month.”

“Student cheating cases are some of the hardest things to deal with as a professor or administrator,” he wrote.

“Throughout, I've been most heartened by the professional, thoughtful and fair approach by my colleagues,” he added in a second tweet that day. “Particularly in the face of some very upset students and parents.”

