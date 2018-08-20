DALLAS – The first day of school is becoming more of a community event at some campuses across Dallas Independent School District.

As the school buses roll in, it is nothing but excitement across the faces of students, parents, and the large crowd of community members standing at school entrances waiting to greet students.

“Good morning,” said Daniel Nunez of Southern Methodist University as he gave a group of elementary school students a hi-five. “Welcome back!”

Community members showing up to greet students at campuses in southern Dallas is becoming part of an annual back-to-school trend. Professionals from diverse backgrounds, and a host of volunteers show up at different campuses with a focus on motivating and cheering on the students.

SMU cheerleaders were among the crowds welcoming students back to school Monday.

“Welcome back,” members of St. Luke Community United Methodist Church shouted as they greeted children heading into Dade Middle School. “Welcome back!”

Some of the volunteers said it’s all about encouraging and supporting the young scholars.

“I think it’s important that the we literally come out and set them up for success," Rev. Dr. Michael Bowie said.

The push for continued success is among the big reasons volunteers are taking time to meet and greet students in this area. This year, none of the nearly 30 campuses across Dallas ISD’s District Nine are rated low performing.

“Academics is what’s going to take them to the next level,” realtor and entrepreneur Timothy Jackson said. “So, being here in District 9 and seeing the schools excel academically is such a great thing to see.”

The community’s presence also means a lot for parents.

“It lets people know that there are available for the kids and coming to the school,” Phillip Wallace said. “And that’s great.”

Dropping off a child on the first day of school can be emotional for many parents.

“It’s just hard to separate,” said Lakeshia Pierson as she cried outside J.J. Rhoads Elementary School. She was in tears after leaving her daughter in a kindergarten class.

“I love my baby,” she said. “It’s hard.”

Pierson says she does feel a boost of confidence, however, knowing community members are there to comfort students and some parents throughout the school year.

“It shows the kids that they are loved and that they are cared about,” Pierson said.

© 2018 WFAA