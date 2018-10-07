I've been stressed out and working in the news business for nine years. Now I'm leaving for another stressful job -- teaching.

Many people keep asking me why, but my answer is "Why not?"

I've always loved school. When it was time to get our school supplies list and start shopping every August, I felt the same as I do on Christmas morning.

It didn't matter if it was third grade or 11th, I was excited to go back every year. I'm curious by nature, so learning has always been fun for me.

And now the tables are turning. After working as a journalist for almost a decade, I'm ready to use the skills I've learned and pass on my knowledge to high schoolers. You can call me crazy. I'm 31, changing my career, and did I mention getting married in six months?

I've always been a multi-tasker, though, so bring it on.

When it comes to teaching, I want students to feel my passion for journalism. In this "Fake News" world, I want the truth to be our beacon. I want to make sure my students know how truly important the First Amendment is to our society's fabric. And I'm ready to help guide students to become truth-seeking, curious journalists.

We need it now more than ever.

But subject matter aside, making connections with students is what I'm looking forward to the most. I still remember the best teachers I had, who asked me how my day was going or told me I was doing a good job with the newspaper.

Teaching won't be easy, I know that. I'm ready for the challenges I'll face and the mistakes I'm going to make. But I have a feeling that in the end, much like my days in news, it'll be the most rewarding thing I do.

