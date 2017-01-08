Heading back to school? Tax-Free Weekend is here and ready to save you some money.

Every year people have questions about what is included during the weekend of exempt tax.

This year, the sales tax holiday is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday August 10-12.

RELATED: Need a shopping list? Click here for elementary, high school/ middle school and dorm room checklists.

The law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 from sales tax, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend during the weekend according to the Texas Comptroller.

Qualifying school supplies (if less than $100):

Binders

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Blackboard chalk

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders; expandable, pocket, plastic and manilla

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Paper

Pencil boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Qualifying clothing, footwear and other items

Sandals

Tennis shoes

Hats

Socks

Jackets

Jeans

Neckwear and ties

Scarves

Workout clothes

Uniforms

Swimsuits

Raincoats

Bras

Slippers

Skirts

For more information on what is and isn't included in the sales tax holiday, visit the Texas Comptroller's website.

