"But my teacher didn't show me that way!"

Parents: How many times have you heard this complaint while trying to help your kiddo finish their math homework? We hear you loud and clear and we're here to help.

Whether it's staying on top of your child's social media activity, trying to help them with their homework or track their grades -- you can do it all with your smartphone.

"Help! I don't know how to solve this?!"

PhotoMath: Take a picture of the math problem and the app gives you step-by-step instructions on how to get the answer...and yes, it's free! Apple | Android

CalcMadeEasyFree: Every student will need a calculator at some point. This scientific calculator app gives you everything students need to sine! (see what we did there)

Brainscape: Find existing, make your own and share with others flashcards to help your student study. Everyone learns differently and for some, flashcards may be the way to go. Forget the index cards and wasted time writing everything down. Download this on your tablet or smartphone and you can take the studying anywhere.

iTranslate: Por qué no aprendí español en la escuela? (Why didn't I learn Spanish in school?) If you find yourself thinking that and regretting not paying attention to your foreign language teacher, now is your chance to learn with your student and help them at the same time. Just choose your language, enter what you're trying to say and instantaneously, your results will show.

"I didn't grow up with social media, how do I keep a close watch?"

Freedom: Imagine this scene. You have things to do, your student needs to use the computer to do their homework. You don't have time to watch over their every move and make sure their not on Facebook or Twitter. Freedom for the assist! Not an app, but a website that will block distractions and help you focus on what's really important.

MMGuardian: Set time limits, control app usage, track locations, monitor calls and filter web browsing all through this app. If you're looking for a way to truly be inside your child's phone, MMGuardian offers all of those features. This is a paid app, but that's expected with all the features it unlocks for you, as a parent.

Google Family Link: This is comparable to MMGuardian and it's free. Family Link lets you create a Google Account for your child that’s like your account, with access to most Google services, while also helping you set certain digital ground rules. If you and your child have Android phones, this is the way to go.

NetNanny: Not only can you track your child's smartphone, you can use this software for computers as well. This works the same way Google Family Link and MMGuardian do in terms of tracking and monitoring.

Audio Manager App: This app has nothing to do with managing songs on your teen's phone or controlling the volume and everything to do with hiding files and photos from anyone but themselves. When you press and hold the app a lock screen pops up and that's where you can hide whatever you want.

Calculator%: In the same vein as the audio manager app, this one is disguised to look like a calculator. It looks and functions just like a calculator...but it does so much more by hiding your photos, files and other apps you don't want to be seen.

Vaulty: Yet another private vault app designed to keep things hidden from anyone and everyone who opens your phone...but this one has an added feature you'll want to know about. If someone tries to get in your vault and enters the wrong password, it will catch a picture of them for you using your front camera and save it in your vault for the next time you log in.

"I didn't even know I needed this"

LaLa Lunchbox: It's so hard to remember to eat when you're on the go as adults...planning for your school-aged children just adds to the to-do list. LaLa Lunchbox gives you lunch planning inspiration so your kids get everything they need when they need it.

ArtKive: Back to school means your younger ones are going to start bringing home those beautiful works of art. But where do you store all of them? On the wall in your home? Your office? You can keep them forever in memory book and look at them often via an app.

