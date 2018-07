It's that time of year again! Whether you're going to elementary, middle/high or college, we've got a checklist to keep your organized and prepared for the school year ahead.

Most of the supplies on these lists are included in tax-free weekend which is August 10-12.

Can't see the lists below? Click here to print.

Back-to-school shopping lists by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

© 2018 WFAA