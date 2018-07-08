Over 65 teachers from Richard J. Lee Elementary School went on a roadshow to see their students. Tuesday marked their first day back in the classroom, but they spared two hours for the kids.

In a bright yellow school bus, the educators made over a dozen stops around Coppell Independent School District. Families eagerly waited outside for their turn, holding signs and gifting snacks and treats to the teachers.

“School is coming next week and we’re going to have lots of fun again,” said 3rd grader Tapasya.

The roadshow was a way for RJ Lee teachers to show their students how much they mean to them. Faculty got off the bus and gave hugs to the kids. They hope it gets students excited to go back to school.

