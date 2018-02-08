Many school districts across North Texas have revamped their safety and security procedures ahead of the new school year.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled what he dubbed a School and Firearm Safety Action Plan in May. The 40-page document outlines 40 strategies to make Texas schools safer. It was released 12 days after a 17-year-old shot and killed ten students and teachers at a high school in Santa Fe, outside of Houston.

The plan encourages districts to add more armed personnel to campuses and strengthen relationships with law enforcement while it also asks state legislators to consider strengthening laws to require more vigilance from gun owners.

Some districts are already adapting policy changes like clear backpacks while others are adding technology to report and communicate with parents and students.

With so many districts and a variety of policies we wanted to create a centralized place for you or your student to find out what's going on within your respective schools.

