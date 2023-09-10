Ector County Commissioner Mike Gardner recounts the day he accidentally shot his 12-year-old grandson with a blank

Commissioner Mike Gardner talked about the events that unfolded on Sept. 30, took accountability for his actions and thanked everyone for their support.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County Commissioner's courtroom was packed Monday, however, it wasn't for a regularly scheduled Commissioner's meeting. It was to hear Commissioner Mike Gardner recount the shocking events that unfolded on Saturday, Sept. 30.

“I was in Nebraska with family members to officiate my nephew's wedding," Commissioner Gardner said. "As part of the scripted wedding activities, I was to fire a shot using a blank to signify that the wedding participants were in place."

But when Gardner fired that shot, sadly things didn't go as planned.

“Unfortunately, there was a mishap with the gun which resulted in my 12-year-old grandson being injured by the blank. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injuries and released," Commissioner Gardner said. "Thankfully, he is not expected to have any lasting disability because of this accident."

With his wife next to him at the podium, Gardner expressed how he felt regarding the incident and took responsibility for his actions.

“I am extremely remorseful and thank God for ensuring his injury was not worse," Commissioner Gardner said. "I take accountability for the accident and every day I relive those moments with dread.”

He did turn himself in after the incident but no charges have been filed against him. However, he will have to appear in court again on November 3, 2023.

As for his position as an Ector Count Commissioner, no changes will be made at this time.

“This situation does not affect my role as the elected Ector County Commissioner for Precinct l," Commissioner Gardner said. "Unless and until such time I am convicted of a disqualifying charge, I will continue to act in this role and will seek reelection as well.”

During the Commissioner's closing statements, he thanked everyone who has showed continuous support.

“My wife Angela has been the rock of our family through this, and we will continue to focus on making sure that the boys have what is needed to heal physically and emotionally from this event," Commissioner Gardner said. "We thank all of those who have reached out with prayers and support, and we are very thankful for the friends and family that have been here and supported me through this very difficult time. And I ask that you continue your prayers of healing for my grandson.”