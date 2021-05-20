Eastland County sheriff resigns after investigation into misconduct during previous post

Sheriff Chad Roberts will be resigning and permanently surrendering his Texas Peace Officer's license, according to the district attorney's office.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A North Texas sheriff is expected to resign from his post after an investigation into alleged "misconduct" that happened in a previous position, according to a statement from the Eastland County District Attorney.

Eastland County Sheriff Chad Roberts is accused of violations in the way he handled information requests submitted under the Texas Open Records Act during his tenure as the chief of police and city manager for the City of Ranger, the DA said.

The DA's office made clear no misconduct happened while Roberts served as Eastland County sheriff.

During the investigation, conducted by the Texas Rangers, the DA's office said Roberts admitted in an interview with authorities that he "made errors in judgment" while serving in that previous post.

It was because of "his love for the County and his family" that the DA's office said Roberts would be resigning and permanently surrendering his Texas Peace Officer's license. As a result, the DA's office said it would be closing its investigation "without further investigation and prosecution."