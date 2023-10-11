Eastbound lanes of I-30 closed in Tarrant County after driver crashes into freeway sign, officials say

The single-vehicle crash damaged the structure of the freeway sign, causing it the fall over the roadway just before the I-30 and I-20 merge in Fort Worth.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 are closed near the Tarrant County and Parker County line after a vehicle struck a freeway sign, the Fort Worth Police Department says.

The single-vehicle crash damaged the structure of the freeway sign, causing it the fall over the roadway just before the I-30 and I-20 merge in Fort Worth – the closest exit is Lincrest Drive, authorities told WFAA.

At one point, there were reports that the vehicle was on fire. But at this time, there's no word yet on the condition of the driver or what caused the crash.

The Texas Department of Transportation is working on a timeline of when the roadway will be reopened.