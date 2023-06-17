East Texas veteran honored by Evan Williams, throws out first pitch at Rangers game

An East Texas woman is one of six U.S. veterans selected to be featured on the Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch American Hero Edition bottles.

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas woman is one of six U.S. veterans selected to be featured on the Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch American Hero Edition bottles.

On Wednesday, Mineola resident Laura Jeanne was honored as Evan Williams American-Made Hero at Texas Rangers baseball game, where she threw out the first pitch, for her service in the U.S. Army and work with local organization Adapt-Able Foundation.

As one of the U.S. Army’s first female pilots, Jeanne paved the way for women in aviation.