A motorcycle club in Tyler is raising money for a member diagnosed with cancer.

TYLER, Texas — When a close friend of the Tyler biker community was diagnosed with cervical cancer, Randy "Outlaw" Loven jumped right in to help.

He organized the "Ride 4 Vickie" event on Saturday afternoon to try to raise both awareness and funds for Vickie.

"We're doing this benefit to help raise money for her medical expenses and electrical bills and stuff like that until she's back on her feet," said Loven.

The main part of the event was a motorcycle ride around southern Smith County. Many bikers were in attendance and participated in the ride, with Vickie right at the front.

Vickie and her family said that the turnout was incredible, and that they're honored by the support they've received during her cancer fight.

However, they said they're not surprised by the positive outpour of support, because of how close the biker family really is.

Dale "Stitch" Carlton attested to the familial aspect of all the bikers in attendance, saying that they'll do anything to help someone so close to them all.