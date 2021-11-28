AUTHORITIES: East Texas man shoots, kills 11-year-old daughter in hunting accident

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old daughter at a hunting lease near Young and Hickey roads in Hallsville.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — An East Texas child is dead after a reported hunting accident Saturday evening.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a hunting accident involving an 11-year-old girl.

The HCSO says further calls determined a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old daughter at a hunting lease near Young and Hickey roads in Hallsville with a high-powered rifle.

When officials arrived on scene, they found the child with life-threatening injuries. EMS care flight was requested, but all emergency helicopters were grounded in the region due to inclement weather.

The child was then rushed to a Longview hospital where she died.

An HCSO investigator and crime scene investigator responded, along with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Game Warden to complete a thorough investigation into this matter.

The HCSO and TPWD will complete this investigation jointly due to the incident being a hunting episode.

The victim's name (due to her age) will not be released until all family has been notified.