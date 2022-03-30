OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested after body of son who died in 2018 found in kitchen

"After examining the skeletal remains it was determined that the body was that of a male possibly Jason McMichael," officials said.

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after the body of his son was found in his kitchen.

According to the New Boston Police Department, on Tuesday, around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check on a man in the 1200 block of S. Merrill St.

When police arrived on scene, they spoke with a man identified as David McMichael.

When officers asker McMichael if he knew why they were there, he stated because he had the body of his son who died in 2018 in his kitchen.

Officials found the skeletal remains in the kitchen and took McMichael into custody.

"After examining the skeletal remains it was determined that the body was that of a male possibly Jason McMichael," officials said. "The body was released to Mid-South Transport and taken to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for Autopsy and further identification."