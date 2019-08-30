Police have made an arrest Thursday in connection to a graffiti case that is being investigated as a hate crime.

Police said officers arrested 34-year-old Edward Gutierrez on Thursday.

According to police, they received multiple reports of graffiti on Tuesday and started an investigation. “We will not tolerate hate crimes targeting our citizens,” said Police Chief Will Johnson in a news release. “We will vigorously pursue anyone who commits these types of offenses in an effort to bring justice to our community.”

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, racial slurs, swastikas, "187," and an expletive were written on a Kwik Kar Wash sign, Gyros Plus, a fence in the 1900 block of East Arkansas Lane. Officers later found more graffiti on the side of Sam Houston Houston High School's building.

Gutierrez faces a charge of graffiti, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Based on the racial slurs used, Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case as a hate crime.

