Early voting begins in North Texas; primary runoff candidates continue to appeal to voters

Democratic primary runoff candidates for Texas' U.S. House District 30 are among those making appeals to voters.

DESOTO, Texas — It’s time for voters to, once again, head to polling sites across North Texas. Early voting for Texas primary runoff races began on Monday, May 16.

Candidates in the Democratic primary runoff races are working hard to get voters back out to polling sites. One of the most watched Democratic runoffs, right now, is between Jasmine Crockett and Jane Hope Hamilton for Texas’ U.S. House District 30 seat.

“I think that this is about public service. I keep saying that. I’m a public servant first. I’m not really big on politics and things like that. But what I am big on is fighting for the people,” Crockett said during a recent interview on Inside Texas Politics.

Crockett has been a Texas state representative for a year and a half.

Hamilton said she’s been working in public policy and fighting for voters for 23 years.

“What they tell me, literally, is keep hope alive. And what I tell them is Hope is on the ballot and help is on the way,” Hamilton said as she greeted voters outside the polling site at Disciple Central Community Church in DeSoto, Texas on Monday.

U.S. House District 30 was led by congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson since 1992. She recently announced her retirement.

District 30 covers a large portion of southern Dallas County and some of Tarrant County.

”Inflation. Jobs. The lack of opportunity in our areas. You know, when we look at South Dallas, Oak Cliff, Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Duncanville, DeSoto, Wilmer, Pleasant Grove, Joppa… are we proud about what we see? Do we feel like enough has been done? And the resounding answer that I’m getting at the doors I no. And that’s why I’m running,” Hamilton explained.

Representative Crockett also told viewers on Inside Texas Politics why she’s running.

“One of the things that we need in representation is someone who will speak up and speak out and make sure that these inequities are on the forefront of conversation. A lot of times we don’t even talk about it,” Crockett said.

Both Crockett and Hamilton believe they have the experience to take over the District 30 seat and fight for its residents.

“Having legislative experience, I’m in a position to be able to write legislation that I know will be able to provide some sort of equity in our district,” Crockett added.

Both candidates know it will ultimately be up to voters.

“When I tell them about my personal life, being a survivor of police brutality, at once being a single mother juggling housing, health care, and child care, and when I tell them that I was almost a statistic of Texas’ maternal mortality crisis, they understand that I know their pain,” Hamilton explained.

Convincing voters to return to the polls during a runoff election could be the main challenge.