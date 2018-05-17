A Plano police bomb squad planned to detonate dynamite found in a shed at a Melissa, Texas home Thursday afternoon.

McKinney firefighters received a tip about the dynamite and found it inside a shed near a home in the 100 block of Covey Lane just after noon. Collin County sheriff’s deputies requested help from Plano PD’s bomb squad.

The bomb squad said it would take the dynamite to a wooded area nearby to detonate it. Five surrounding homes were evacuated and other residents were asked to stay indoors.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

© 2018 WFAA