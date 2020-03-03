FORNEY, Texas — A duo faces drug charges after being arrested Monday night in Forney, authorities say.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Forney police came across a green Kia Soul that matched the description of a vehicle that was used during porch piracy earlier that day, according to Forney officials.

Victoria Mendoza, 38 and Daniel Sias, 47, were both inside the car when officers conducted a traffic stop, police say.

According to authorities, Sias admitted to stealing property from porches, but no stolen property was found in the vehicle.

Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance under one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia, officials say.

Forney police are continuing to investigate the case and say additional charges are likely. Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 972-564-76047.

Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or online.

